In its 11th year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Isle of Man branch are aiming to build on the huge success of previous events, where more than 2,000 visitors annually enjoy the large selection of real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines on offer. Tickets, costing £6, are on sale now and can be purchased from the VillaGaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or on the door subject to availability.