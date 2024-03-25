Captain Steven Carter, founder of the Laxey Towing Company, will be opening this year’s Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival next month.
The popular annual event takes place from Thursday, April 11 to Saturday, April 13 in the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall and is set to feature more than 150 real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines.
Captain Carter, the current Captain of the Parish of Lonan, is a highly respected mariner and pilot who has guided more than 4,500 vessels in and out of Douglas Harbour.
As guest of honour he will pour the first pint of a special festival ale that has been specifically brewed by Okell’s Brewery for the occasion.
The beer is to be called ‘S.O.S’ and a donation from each pint sold will be given to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), this year’s festival charity which is celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2024 where it all started.
The ‘Star Shanty Singers’ will also be performing with a selection of their sea shanties and a good array of food will be available to line the stomachs of those having a few pints.
A spokesman for the festival said: ‘The RNLI was the brainchild of island resident Sir William Hillary and was founded with like-minded people in a pub in London, so the Beer and Cider Festival is a fitting occasion to celebrate its 200th anniversary’.
In its 11th year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Isle of Man branch are aiming to build on the huge success of previous events, where more than 2,000 visitors annually enjoy the large selection of real ales, ciders, perries and fruit wines on offer. Tickets, costing £6, are on sale now and can be purchased from the VillaGaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or on the door subject to availability.
For the latest news and information on the upcoming festival you can visit www.iombeerfestival.com or follow updates on Facebook or X.