The Captain of the Parish of Bride, William Christian, has announced he is stepping down after more than 40 years in the role.
Mr Christian was sworn in in 1981, succeeding his father, and has served with dedication ever since.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer said he had reluctantly accepted Mr Christian’s resignation, praising his commitment and dignity in the role.
A new captain will be appointed in due course. Nominations can be submitted to the chief of staff at Government House by emailing [email protected].
The position of Captain of the Parish is an ancient Manx tradition, with holders acting as representatives of the Crown in their respective parishes.
While most of the Captains’ duties have varied over centuries, one has remained constant – their attendance at the Hill on Tynwald Day.