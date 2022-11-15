Car collides with fuse box
A vehicle drove into a fuse box in Queen’s Drive, Ramsey this afternoon.
The single occupant of the car suffered minor injuries.
Fire crews from Ramsey and Laxey were called to the incident.
Station officer David Dallimore said: ‘The incident commander quickly requested Manx Utilities attendance in order to isolate the fuse box so that the occupant could be safely extricated form the vehicle and made the area secure.
‘The police closed the road whilst an engineer from Manx Utilities isolated the fuse box.
‘The occupant remained in the car until the box was isolated, once the box was isolated the occupant of the car was treated for minor injuries by the ambulance.
‘We would like to thank our colleagues from Manx Utilities, the police and the ambulance for their assistance with this incident.’