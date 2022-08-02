Car crashes into grassy bank at St Mark’s
Tuesday 2nd August 2022 10:01 am
Fire crews responded to a single vehicle collision yesterday night (August 1) at the Braaid Road in St Mark’s.
Upon arrival they found that two occupants had managed to get themselves out of the four-door Volkswagen, escaping serious injury. Immediate care was given by fire and ambulance personnel on scene for minor injuries and one casualty was later taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
Crews made the vehicle safe for recovery and were in attendance for one hour.