A number of Manx Electric Railway (MER) services were suspended over the weekend after a car crashed into a pole on the track.
Pole 141, between Groudle Glen and Eskadale, was damaged beyond repair in the incident on Saturday afternoon.
The crash led to the closure of the line between Derby Castle in Douglas and Laxey until 11am on Sunday.
Engineers were on site until late on Saturday evening and then again early on Saturday morning, installing a replacement traction pole and rewiring the overhead so that services could resume.
Tram services remained in operation between Laxey and Ramsey and all services are now back to normal.
Isle of Man Railways has apologised for ‘any inconvenience caused’ during the disruption.