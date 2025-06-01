Manx Electric Railway services are now running as normal after an RTC caused damage to a pole.
Pole 141, between Groudle Glen and Eskadale, was damaged beyond repair after being hit by a car, which led to the closure of the line between Derby Castle and Laxey.
The poles and wires team were on site until late yesterday evening and early this morning, installing a replacement traction pole and rewiring the overhead so that services could run again this morning.
Tram services remained in operation between Laxey and Ramsey, and Isle of Man Railways apologised for ‘any inconvenience caused’.