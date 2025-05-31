Manx Electric Railway (MER) services between Douglas and Laxey have been suspended until further notice following a crash in the Groudle Glen area.
The MER confirmed that the road traffic collision has affected operations on that section of the line.
Services between Laxey and Ramsey are continuing to run as normal.
Passengers travelling between Douglas and Laxey can use Bus Vannin's Route three service as an alternative.
A spokesperson for the operator said: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’