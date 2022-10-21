Card from the King as Evelyn turns 105
Subscribe newsletter
Evelyn Bertha Teare, who has turned 105 years old, and is among the first to have received a birthday card from the last two monarchs.
Evelyn, who lives at Grove Mount residential home in Ramsey, received her card from Lord of Mann, King Charles III on Wednesday.
She also received a card from Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer when he paid Evelyn a visit to celebrate her 105th birthday.
She was born, Evelyn Hider, in Poona in India on October 19, 1917.
Evelyn was born during the First World War and in the town where Badminton was first invented.
She was the third of five children to Thomas William Keys Hider, headmaster of Bishops High School, Poona, and Lydia Maud, nee Crayden.
Evelyn was educated in various places in England including Ashford Grammar School.
She later trained as a nurse and midwife and spent the war years at Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College Hospital.
It was here that she worked with renowned novelist, Agatha Christie, who was training as an apothecary’s assistant.
She also met somebody who was to assume a much more important part in her life, her future husband, the late H. Douglas Teare CVO MHK.
He was, at that time, on the staff of Sir Clement Price Thomas, who was a visiting consultant to UCH.
They were engaged on VE Day,May 8 1945 and were married on VJ Day (Victory over Japan), 15 August, 1945.
They then moved to the King Edward VII Sanatorium (later called King Edward VII Hospital) in Midhurst, Sussex, where Douglas had been appointed deputy medical superintendent.
While raising her three sons, Richard, Philip and Martin, Evelyn became a local councillor and was instrumental in promoting the family planning clinic in Midhurst.
She moved to Keeill ny Magher, Glascoe, Bride, and they converted the chapel into a home.
Evelyn and Douglas joined Ramsey Golf Club where, over the years Evelyn was women’s captain, vice-president and president.
Evelyn’s widow, Douglas Teare, who’s family founded the Ramsey Courier, would become a Ramsey MHK.
On reaching her 100th birthday, she received a card from Her late majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann and will now be amongst the first to receive a card from His Majesty King Charles III, Lord of Mann.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |