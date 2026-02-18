Footage from Douglas this lunchtime shows waves crashing over the promenade, though it hardly captures the full scale of the sea conditions.
The Isle of Man is in the midst of an amber weather alert for coastal overtopping and large waves, with residents urged to be prepared.
The warning, which is in force from 10am until 2pm today, covers several promenades across the island, including Douglas, Ramsey, and Laxey.
Laxey Promenade is already shut due to the overtopping.
Yesterday, Forecaster Colin Gartshore said: ‘Strong to gale force east to southeasterly winds will combine with a quite big tide with high tide approximately 11.56am.
‘This results in significant overtopping of waves again at a few locations around the island. Debris will be brought ashore.
‘Like on recent occasions, Douglas promenade will be particularly susceptible, but also Laxey and Ramsey proms and one or two other locations, such as the western parts of Castletown prom and Shore Road.’
Earlier this month, strong winds and high tides caused waves to damage the wall of the sunken gardens on Loch Promenade in Douglas, while windows at the Sea Terminal car park barrier were blown out.
The Isle of Man Airport has also warned of possible disruption to flights due to the strong winds, while the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company cancelled Tuesday evening’s 7.15pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham and the 1.45am return journey from Heysham due to adverse weather.
This morning’s 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham departed shortly after 7am, while the return journey scheduled to leave Heysham at 1.30pm is currently expected to sail as planned.