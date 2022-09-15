Card shop raises £30,000 for good causes
Mantons Team Members Lisa Walster, Olivia Leggate, Debbie Beards, Chris Beards, Sophie Christian, Esther Leece.
Subscribe newsletter
Port Erin’s greeting card and gift shop Mantons, has raised a total of £30,000 for charities and local organisations.
The money has been raised by a combination of running events, donations of stock and sales of greeting cards.
‘We are all extremely proud to have been able to raise over £30,000 as well as recently raising £660 for the Disasters Emergency Committee and the Red Cross to help the people of Ukraine,’ said Chris Beards, who owns the shop.
‘I would personally like to thank all our amazing current and previous team members and our fantastic customers who have helped make this possible.’
The fundraising coordinator for Crossroads Care, Megan Faragher, said: ‘Mantons have been a great supporter of Crossroads over the years and we are extremely grateful for their continued support.
‘Like many other local charities, Crossroads has felt the effect of the pandemic financially and therefore it has been wonderful to have the support of Mantons, especially in a time when the retail industry has also felt the effects.
‘We would like to thank the Mantons team for making such generous donations to our charity and congratulate them on their continued dedication to supporting our local community.’
We print cheque presentation photos for free in our newspapers.
Simply email a large Jpeg to [email protected]
Please include a telephone number so we can get back to you quickly if we need to.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |