Carey Dewhirst, a footballer associated with four local clubs, in addition to Marown bowls and cricket clubs, has died at the age of 66.
He played for Marown AFC during a successful spell for the club that included winning the 1985 Woods Cup, beating St John’s 3-2 at the Bowl. Carey netted the winner for the Crosby side.
Playing centre forward, he went on to be top scorer for the club multiple times.
In November that year he scored a hat-trick in what was the first time any Marown team had beaten Peel, after losing the previous 27 league and cup matches between the two sides going back to 1954.
The score was 7-2 (Peel’s worst defeat for 14 years) and the other scorers that day were Ian Aire, Chris Kershaw, Andy Quayle, plus an own goal by Will Halsall. Kevin Clarke and Kevin Kelly scored for Peel.
Marown AFC sent its sincere condolences to his wife Elaine and the rest of the family.
During his time at Marown, Carey was called up to the Isle of Man international squad and came on at half-time (with Jimmy Ludgate of Rushen and fellow Marown player Dave Garrett) during the senior island’s 0-1 defeat to C. F. Mott College (also named as Liverpool Polytechnic) on Sunday, March 23, 1986.
Carey was in the squad that played against Manchester City reserves at the Bowl one week later (Easter Sunday), but was not in the final selection. The island side was defeated 0-2 and the forwards for that game were Ray Hicks, Chris Taggart, Chris Bass, Neil Shimmin and Ian Kelly.
He continued to play at Marown until the late 1980s before joining St John’s United, where he was a player and team manager for many years.
Club spokesman Brian Leece said: ‘Carey was a loyal, popular and well-respected member of the club at Mullen-e-Cloie. His generous support contributed towards the development of the superb facilities we enjoy today.’
Following that he played for Foxdale veterans in the Masters League, while in his youth he also played at Malew.
Carey was a valued member of Crosby Cricket Club and later took up bowls on the adjacent green at Marown BC where he played a big part in the club after joining with his wife Elaine.
He played and won a few team events with the C team and in the ‘Dad’s Army’ over-60s team.
The club conveyed its condolences to Elaine and the rest of his family and friends.
In 2017 he was part of the winning Rayner Plate in the C team’s second season. Again winning in 2019 and 2021, both times against top division Port St Mary A. Carey remained unbeaten throughout all three Rayner Plate-winning campaigns.
He played a big part in the C team winning Division Three in 2018 and then in their promotion push the following years in Division Two. Carey and Elaine also provided the Dewhirst Triples Trophy for annual competition.
The bowls club tribute ended with: ‘Always up for a laugh but an equally tough opponent on the green, he’ll be missed at Marown but not forgotten.’
Carey put up a long, brave battle against illness, but finally succumbed at home, peacefully, on Sunday, March 5 surrounded by his family.
He leaves a wife Elaine, son Stuart, daughter-in-law Summer, grandsons Maxwell and Dexter.
A service to celebrate his life will take place at 2.45pm this Thursday, March 16 at Douglas Borough Crematorium when bright clothing or team shirts will be welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man. Live streaming of the service will be available at Douglas rugby club, Port-e-Chee.