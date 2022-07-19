Carnival makes its return

The last Douglas Carnival took place in 2018 ( IOM Newspapers )

Douglas Carnival returns today (Saturday) after a three-year absence.

As well as a sea of colour and sound, organisers are promising entertainment for all ages, headed up by a 10-piece samba band and acclaimed UK Bee Gees tribute act.

Visiting Samba band Katumba and Samba Livre dancers will lead the parade from the Bottleneck car park to Harris Promenade and the promenade’s new cultural area at 4pm.

The UK Bee Gees, a tribute group to the Gibb Brothers, will deliver a series of performances, firstly at the reinstalled Bee Gees sculpture on Loch Promenade from 3pm and then in the parade, before a collaborating with island dance groups Unity, CNDC and the Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums in what organisers describe as ‘a patriotic finale’.

The fun starts at 1pm with free children’s rides and an African and Caribbean cultural garden before a circus skills workshop will open in the Sunken Gardens.