Case for a new bus stop outlined in 25-page Department of Infrastructure document

The Department of Infrastructure is applying for permission (22/00596/B) for a new bus stop opposite the petrol station in Kirk Michael.

The proposed stop on the A3 main road would involve building a layby, and would improve the ‘poor’ transport links of the northern end of the village, on a stretch of road which is ‘crucially lacking a footway’.

A 25-page DoI document, which makes a statement of case for the new stop.

It describes the current stop as leaving users vulnerable to traffic when they disembark opposite the garage.

And the nearest bus stop with a shelter, further north out of the village, is said not to meet modern standards for disability access, and being covered by vegetation.

The new stop would be built into an existing field, removing a hedgerow (and later replacing the vegetation) with planted areas creating ‘aesthetic appeal’ for the entrance to the village.