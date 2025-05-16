‘I believe MWT is in an excellent position now, with a fantastic team, healthy finances, a strong support base in the Isle of Man, and some outstanding work streams and funded projects that are becoming exemplars across The Wildlife Trusts network. The purchase of Glen Auldyn is definitely the icing on the cake! I am absolutely delighted Graham has been appointed as my successor, both for him personally, and because he provides strong continuity. I am confident he will do an excellent job, and I wish him lots of enjoyable times ahead. It is sincerely sad for me to be leaving MWT, but the time is right to move on, and I am certain it is more au revoir than goodbye.’