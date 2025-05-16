Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has appointed Graham Makepeace-Warne as its new chief executive officer.
He will succeed Leigh Morris who steps down at the end of May after more than five years leading the island’s largest conservation charity.
Graham, who has been with the trust since the start of 2018, will take up the position in June.
He is currently the organisation’s head of engagement and MWT say he has been a key figure in building its public engagement and leading major fundraising and advocacy campaigns.
Speaking about his new role, Graham said: ‘It’s a tremendous honour to lead Manx Wildlife Trust at such a crucial time for nature. The Isle of Man is uniquely placed to be a beacon for environmental recovery, and I’m excited to build on our successes - restoring habitats, protecting our wildlife, and working with our community to inspire action for nature.
‘I want to thank Leigh Morris for his inspirational leadership and mentorship, and I look forward to having the opportunity to continue working with him in his new role with The Wildlife Trusts. I’m also relishing the prospect of working more closely with our amazing and dedicated team, trustees, members, volunteers and partners to deliver our vision of an island rich in wildlife where nature matters to all.’
Simon Cain, chair of trustees, said: ‘We are delighted to appoint Graham as our new CEO. His energy, creativity, and deep commitment to MWT’s mission have already made a significant impact. We are confident that under his leadership, MWT will continue to grow its influence and deliver tangible, lasting benefits for nature and people in the Isle of Man.’
Leigh Morris, who is moving on to a role as the Director of International Nature and Climate at The Wildlife Trusts, also reflected on his departure, saying: ‘It is bitter-sweet for me as I prepare to leave my role as CEO at the end of May. There is a huge amount of pull towards my next role with The Wildlife Trusts, and very little push to leave MWT.
‘I believe MWT is in an excellent position now, with a fantastic team, healthy finances, a strong support base in the Isle of Man, and some outstanding work streams and funded projects that are becoming exemplars across The Wildlife Trusts network. The purchase of Glen Auldyn is definitely the icing on the cake! I am absolutely delighted Graham has been appointed as my successor, both for him personally, and because he provides strong continuity. I am confident he will do an excellent job, and I wish him lots of enjoyable times ahead. It is sincerely sad for me to be leaving MWT, but the time is right to move on, and I am certain it is more au revoir than goodbye.’
MWT said it will shortly begin the search for a new head of engagement to succeed Graham. The position will be advertised on its website www.mwt.im/jobs in due course.