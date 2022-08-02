()
Castletown Festival Committee is holding a carnival on Saturday in Market Square.
The event, held between 1pm and 10.45pm, will have an array of entertainment on offer.
Fancy dress competitions, a parade, live music and free bingo will be just some of the activities available throughout the day.
An Abba tribute band will perform in the Square from 9pm.
A firework display will conclude the day, with the festival committee warning pet owners that the fireworks will be from 10.30pm until 10.45pm.
The organisers are also looking for volunteers to help out with the running of the event, especially with lifting and setting up barriers. Those who can assist can contact Tony on 842393.
