An emergency demolition is to be carried out of an eyesore former hotel - amid fears that it poses an immediate risk to public safety.
Contractors CCJ Group has been brought in by Langness Golf Course Limited to demolish the former Golf Links Hotel which has been a blight on an area of outstanding natural beauty for years.
The Department of Infrastructure has granted an emergency road closure order for an initial four weeks starting this week while the works are carried out.
This covers the section of Fort Island Road next to the old hotel and running along the causeway to St Michael’s Isle.
In a letter to businesses and residents in the area, contractors CCJ Group’s managing director Derek Clarkson said: ‘Following our appointment and further inspection of the site, it has become evident that the building is in a severely dilapidated and unsafe condition.
‘The extent of structural decay, combined with repeated incidents of unauthorised access and trespass, means the building presents an immediate risk to public safety.
‘Following consultation with the relevant government departments, it has been agreed that the building is to be demolished on an emergency basis.’
Mr Clarkson told Media Isle of Man that a floor and ceiling had collapsed in the rear of the building - and he urged people, particularly children, to stay away.
He said: ‘The building has been deemed dangerous. There have been a lot of unwanted guests getting in.’
Hoarding and fencing has been erected around the site.
Demolition works are expected to take at least 12 weeks.
Mr Clarkson said the demolition works will be carried out in a ‘controlled, phased, section-by-section manner’ necessary to prevent ‘wind-blown debris, minimise environmental contamination, and allow for appropriate segregation and removal of materials’.
‘While some disturbance is unavoidable, all reasonable measures will be taken to mitigate impacts wherever possible,’ he added.
A survey has found that asbestos is only present in the soffits but Mr Clarkson said the controlled demolition will enable it to be dealt with appropriately if found elsewhere.
Fort Island Road has been closed to allow controlled access for construction traffic and to reduce unauthorised and out-of-hours vehicle movements in the area, particularly during night-time hours.
The former hotel sits within a bird sanctuary on Langness and is surrounded by the Area of Special Scientific Interest which covers the peninsula.
Associated parcels of land were acquired by Manx Birdlife as part of a deal to create a managed wildlife haven extending to 60 acres.
Fort Island Developments Ltd, part of the Dandara Group, had submitted multi-million pound plans for a new hotel and flats complex in 2017.
Philip Vermeulen of Langness Golf Course Ltd has previously said the hotel site will be retained for tourism, leisure and the enhancement of the golfing experience of the links and the bird sanctuary.
However, no planning application has yet been submitted.
Castletown Golf Links had raised concerns since at least 2012 about the dilapidated state of the old hotel and the negative impact on the peninsular, the residents of Derbyhaven, the Links and the island as a whole.