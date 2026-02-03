Douglas Promenade is being hit by large waves this lunchtime (Tuesday), with the sunken gardens also filling with seawater.
Footage captured by our reporter James Campbell shows the waves pouring onto the promenade.
The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an amber warning for coastal overtopping from 10.30am to 2.30pm, as strong easterly winds combine with a high tide at 12.24pm.
Significant wave overtopping and debris are expected on exposed coasts, particularly along Douglas, Laxey, and Ramsey promenades, with smaller sections of Castletown also at risk.
The Department of Infrastructure has deployed sandbags to the most vulnerable areas, including King Edward Road, Central Promenade, Summerhill, Palace Hotel, Spectrum Apartments, and Broadway in Douglas, as well as Market Square in Ramsey, the Laxey harbour and play area, and key points in Castletown.
The island’s four civic amenity sites also hold sandbags for public use.
Despite the dramatic waves, the Met Office says no significant flooding is expected on harbours or quaysides.