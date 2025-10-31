Castletown Commissioners has applied for planning permission to create a new works depot next to its School Hill housing estate.
The local authority’s previous depot has recently been ‘disposed’ of as it was a ‘significant maintenance liability’.
It’s owned by the commissioners, and it believes the location is ‘ideal’ for access to its housing stock and other sites within the town.
The commissioners add that other sites have been considered but do not meet criteria and are also within private ownership.
The application is currently pending consideration and can be viewed on the Government’s planning website (25/90888/B).