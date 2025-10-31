Trustees at St German’s Cathedral in Peel have been granted planning permission to create a new pedestrian entrance from Derby Road.
The development marks the latest stage in a phased renovation of the cathedral site.
The first phase of the project, completed last year at a cost of £2 million, introduced underfloor heating, upgraded kitchen and toilet facilities, and new meeting rooms. The second phase saw the installation of audio-visual equipment to support worship and community events.
Further improvements are planned. Trustees have submitted a separate application to convert part of Corrin Hall into accommodation for interns, including study rooms. Tearooms at the hall also remain part of the wider proposals, along with additional work to the cathedral gardens.
The latest scheme focuses on pedestrian access to the cathedral and Corrin Hall. The new entrance will align with the main cathedral doors, forming a processional route through restored wrought-iron gates.
Described as a lychgate, the structure will sit opposite the Peel Town Commissioners’ office and beside a bus stop. It is designed to resemble an upturned Viking boat, with a timber keel and carved motif forming the roof.
A design statement submitted with the application said: ‘It is proposed that the scheme will progress in two phases, with the initial phase commencing as soon as possible to create the new pedestrian access off Derby Road complete with sandstone walls, steps, paving and landscaping. Phase two will be the installation of the sculptural roof, which will be subject to the final structural design and detailing of the proposed carvings by a local artist.’
While the new route is not intended for wheelchair users or prams, signs will direct visitors to accessible ramps elsewhere on the site. The applicant said no road safety issues are expected on Derby Road.
Cathedral trustees began the wider renovation programme several years ago, but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and rising construction costs have increased the overall expense of the project.