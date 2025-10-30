A Garff MHK says residents have to accept that Manx Utilities’ proposal for sewage treatment works in Laxey is the ‘alternative’ plan and ‘the one that’s on the table’.
Daphne Caine says she initially supported the ‘Best for Laxey’ group which successfully campaigned against a previous application by the authority.
The current plan is for a treatment works at Axnfell Plantation as well as five ‘associated’ sewage pumping stations in the village.
Mrs Caine, who attended a recent public meeting about the issue, said the only matters that have been raised to her about the works are about improving public access and amenity.
She said: ‘I would welcome anybody to get in touch with me if they do have other concerns.’