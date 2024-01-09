Castletown Commissioners is temporarily closing its town hall daily between 1pm and 2pm because of anti-social behaviour.
It says it follows an incident that happened yesterday (Monday, January 8) which is currently under investigation by the police.
A statement from the local authority says the situation is becoming ‘untenable’ and dealing with issues caused by the behaviour is putting a ‘growing and significant’ demand on staff resources.
The local authority has aligned the closure with the school lunch hours because of the problems that arise during this time.
The commissioners say it will provide an update once a review has taken place.