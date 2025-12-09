The Isle of Man Government has outlined a number of roads that will be closed during the worst of Storm Bram.
A rare red weather alert has been issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office for coastal overtopping, and comes into force at 1pm.
At the same time, an amber alert for storm force winds will start. Gusts of up to 75mph are expected.
In preparation for this afternoon, the DoI has said the A18 Mountain Road will close at 1pm as a safety measure amid the storm force winds.
Meanwhile ahead of the significant overtopping to come, the following coastal roads will close to all traffic from 1pm until 4pm: Shore Road, Rushen between Gansey and Fishers Hill; The Promenade, Castletown; King Edward Road between Summerhill and Port Jack and The Promenade, Laxey.
Earlier today, Police confirmed West Baldwin Road in Braddan and Garey Road in Lezayre were shut due to the storm.
The coastal closures are in force until 4pm, however Police say these closures may have to be extended if clean-up operations are still ongoing.