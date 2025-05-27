Isle of Man poets are being invited to enter the competition to be the next Manx Bard.
Manx Bards foster an appreciation of poetry and promote the Isle of Man via events they are invited to, poems they are asked to write for occasions and initiatives they run.
The Manx Bard is celebrating 10 years and the new Bard will be the 11th appointed to the prestigious post.
Bridge Carter, founder, said: ‘The Manx Bard has a high profile in the community and is called on to create poetry for and perform at important occasions across many different settings.
‘The year in post allows Manx Bards the opportunity to run their own initiatives and develop their poetry-writing.
‘Each Manx Bard brings something different to the post and we are excited to learn what 2025 entrants propose.’
Jordanne Kennaugh, the current Manx Bard, said: ‘It’s been an incredible honour to represent our island's rich culture and champion the poetic talent we have here.
‘From performing at events and organising open mics, to connecting with creatives and sharing ideas, I've felt deeply inspired by the support around me, and the positive responses to my projects and pieces of work that I've produced.
‘Sharing my passion in my capacity as Manx Bard has been a joy, and this role has deepened my love for writing and expanded my creative horizons.
‘I would encourage poets to apply for the position, as it gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the wonderful poetic community we have on the Island and get involved with lots of different projects, which will flex your creative muscles.’
Entries are invited from poets aged 18 and above who live in the Island.
Entries should include:
- up to three poems of the entrant’s own composition
- a proposal, maximum 500 words, for what the entrant would offer/deliver in their year as Manx Bard.
Entrants are highly encouraged to study the full rules, available via Facebook or via the same email.
Entries should be emailed in by Friday, August 8.
They can also be posted to Team Bard, c/o 11 Tynwald Grove, Castletown, Isle of Man, IM9 1BU, but entrants must allow time for receipt by the deadline.
Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend an audition with members of Team Bard on Saturday, August 23 at which they will discuss their poetry, outline their plans for a year as Manx Bard and perform one of their poems.
The Manx Bard will be inaugurated at an event on Sunday, August 24, so entrants must be available on both dates.
Those considering entering who have queries should contact the same email address.
The Manx Bard is sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council and supported by Culture Vannin.