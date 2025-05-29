King William’s College and the Buchan School celebrated its ‘Founders’ Day’ on Saturday, welcoming pupils, parents, alumni, staff, governors and guests to honour the Castletown schools’ heritage.
Principal Damian Henderson praised the outgoing Upper Sixth for their unity and spirit, highlighting the student leadership team and the dedicated efforts of KWC teachers.
He also spoke optimistically about the future, referencing the successful launch of the ‘Rooted in Legacy’ campaign and the Buchan School’s 150th anniversary, marked by the Lady Laura Lunch attended by 161 alumnae.
Chair of governors Peter Clucas reflected on the progress made since 2020, calling the School Improvement Strategy ‘a blueprint for the future’ with priorities spanning academics, pastoral care, international outlook and community ties.
He also addressed the financial pressures of VAT on school fees, commending the productive collaboration with Government.
He described the upcoming Buchan campus project as ‘a landmark development’ that will modernise facilities and unify the schools from nursery through sixth form.
Guest of honour Dot Tilbury MBE shared captivating insights from her 38-year career in retail and the Isle of Man Post Office, including the stories behind special commemorative stamps.
She also reflected on her passion for children’s cycling and her support of rising stars like Sir Mark Cavendish.
Finally, head of school and upper sixth leaver Emily O offered a heartfelt reflection on how much the world had changed during her time at KWC.
She paid tribute to the teachers who supported and inspired her cohort, calling the school a ‘special place’ where students are truly known and encouraged.
A spokesperson from the school concluded: ‘Founders’ Day was a powerful celebration of tradition, progress and community. The speeches highlighted a collective commitment to excellence and to nurturing the next generation at the heart of Manx life.’