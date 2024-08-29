The World Tin Baths Championship is set to return for its 53rd edition next week in Castletown harbour.
All the usual races and entertainment will take place on Saturday September 7, including men’s and women’s tin bath races, snake races and solo flying attempts.
Organised by the ‘Castletown Real Ale Drinkers Society’, the race was started in 1971 and all the money raised by the event goes to local charities.
More than 100 entrants attempt the 400m course each year, including visitors from around the world. In addition to the main race, there is plenty more to get involved with on the day, including the ‘Snake Race’ around the harbour and attempts at ‘human-powered flight’.
Last year, Tom Parry reclaimed the men’s championship, while Abigail Morgan won the women’s category.
The snake race was won by Southern Young Farmers, who fought off competition from three other young farmers’ teams.