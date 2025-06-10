An Australian man with Manx roots says the Isle of Man TT makes him feel like he’s coming home, even if he cheekily claims the island as his own.
Simon Crellin, 58, from Melbourne, attended his third TT this year.
Despite his Antipodean accent, he proudly calls himself ‘the Australian Manxman,’ a title he admits raises a few eyebrows among locals.
But it’s all part of his deep affection for the island, which he says feels like home.
‘Ever since I was a little boy, I heard stories about the Isle of Man TT. It was a bucket list thing, and now I just love it here.’
His uncle Max, a politician in Australia, visited in 1979 for the Millennium of Tynwald, staying at the Nunnery alongside notable figures like Australian racehorse owner Robert Sangster and his wife Anne Peacock.
Interestingly, Mr Sangster purchased some land at the Nunnery that’s still known as ‘Sangster's Field', with the Estate and Sangster's Field later purchased by the Isle of Man International Business School.
‘That trip clearly left a big impression,’ Simon said. ‘And now I come back whenever I can.’
He stayed in Peel for this year’s event, enjoying the town’s pubs, and had a special affinity for the Marine.
His favourite spots on the TT course include the Creg Ny Baa and Sulby Straight, and he praised Rosie Christian, landlady of the Sulby Glen Hotel, as ‘magnificent, and she serves pints in glass!’
Speaking about the island itself, Simon said: ‘It’s the last bastion of freedom.
‘Coming from Australia, this place is just gold. Everyone is friendly, and I’ll keep coming back as long as I can afford it.’
He adds with a grin: ‘If anyone wants me, I’d love to move here. Then I really would be the Australian Manxman.’