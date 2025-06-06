Douglas City Council has confirmed it is scaling back its popular hanging basket programme for this summer 2025.
While vibrant displays will remain in key locations such as the Promenade, Victoria Street, the War Memorial, City Hall and Legislative Buildings, there will be a temporary reduction in peripheral areas to support ‘operational resilience’.
The decision has been blamed on staffing issues with the council ensuing it does not have to provide extra expense to maintain the full programme.
The Council says this is a one-year adjustment to avoid costly outsourcing while supporting longer-term workforce development and ensures essential green space services are maintained during the busiest period of the year.
All baskets continue to be produced in-house at Ballaughton Nursery, which will also supply a limited number to local businesses on a commercial basis.
Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare JP, insists the move is only temporary and hopes to resume the full programme again next year.
She said: ‘We remain firmly committed to ensuring Douglas is a clean, green and attractive place to live, work and visit.
‘The temporary measure for 2025 addresses operational challenges brought about by national employment legislation changes, which have added pressure to staffing during the busiest time of year.
‘Scaling back the number of hanging baskets allows us to maintain essential services, avoid the need for short term hires or outsourcing and continue delivering a high standard of care across our parks and open spaces.
‘This is a short-term, practical step to balance the City’s visual appeal with service sustainability. The programme will be reviewed after the 2025 season as part of our long-term workforce planning.
‘Ultimately, this is about striking a balance, preserving the city’s vibrancy while ensuring we can continue to deliver high-quality public services efficiently.’