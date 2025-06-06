Dean Harrison completed the Superstock double on Friday afternoon, taking a comfortable win in the class’s delayed second race of the week.
The Laxey resident brought home his Honda Racing machine 16.030 seconds ahead of Davey Todd.
The latter had been dicing for the lead on corrected time with Harrison for much of the opening lap, but he struggled to get the 8TEN Racing BMW restarted after the compulsory pit stop at the end of lap one.
Michael Dunlop finished a further 32.810s down on Todd, but also had his own issues with the MD Racing BMW, one of which forced him to over-shoot at Braddan Bridge only a couple of miles into the event.
He dropped to the foot of the corrected time standings after that, but battled back to claim his 50th podium finish.
A delighted Harrison said in the winner’s closure: ‘I’m absolutely over the moon - thanks to the crowd for cheering me on.
‘I was conscious of the rear wheel was probably only good for three laps, so I didn’t want to go too hard from the off.’
Harrison managed his lead perfectly, easing the bike to victory once his pit boards made him aware of Todd losing time in the pits.
Explaining the latter incident Todd said: ‘The bike just wouldn’t start and I don’t know why. It kicked into life eventually.
‘It’s a shame as I was feeling comfortable after a cautious start while I sussed out the course conditions.
‘I’m just gutted - the whole team has worked so hard.’
Dunlop was also a little dejected at the three-lap race’s conclusion: ‘The teams tried everything, but something still not right with the bike.
‘You can’t drop time like that to these boys. I knew after I overshot it was damage limitation.
‘I suppose I could have pulled in, but we kept plugging away.
‘It’s frustrating - I know we’ve got the pace.’
Behind the top three James Hillier was a comfortable fourth spot, hit title as ‘best of the rest’ only being threatened initially by Ian Hutchinson, but the latter man was forced to pull in at the end of lap one because of problems with the MLav Racing BMW.
Hillier finished 9.952 seconds up on Manxman Conor Cummins with Josh Brookes a further 5.910s down in sixth.
Nathan Harrison continued his good TT with a fine seventh place, 10.916s up on former Honda team-mate John McGuinness.
Dominic Herbertson and David Johnson rounded out the top 10, just ahead of Santon’s Mikey Evans in 12th and Rob Hodson in 11th.
Kiwi newcomer Mitch Rees was an impressive 19th, just ahead of Douglas’ Marcus Simpson in 21st.
Jamie Cringle was a further two spots down in 23rd.
Laxey’s Joe Yeardsley was 29th and Castletown’s Paul Cassidy 39th.