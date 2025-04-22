A car ended up on its roof following a crash on the Mountain Road over the weekend,
Emergency services were called to the scene near Guthrie’s Memorial at around 12.20pm on Saturday (April 19).
Once at the scene, firefighters found a vehicle on its roof.
According to the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, the driver had already managed to get out of the car but had suffered ‘visible injuries’ in the crash.
Crews assisted ambulance personnel in providing first aid and helped to safely transfer the casualty into the care of paramedics.
Firefighters also worked to make the vehicle safe before leaving the scene.