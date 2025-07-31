Coastguards in the west of the island were called to assist an unresponsive casualty behind Peel Castle early on Thursday morning.
The Peel Coastguard Rescue Team received a full team call-out at 6am and were quickly on the scene, where they met paramedics already attending to the individual.
By the time emergency services arrived at the location, the casualty was conscious and able to talk.
The person was placed in a rigid stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance near the Breakwater.
The coastguard team returned to station and were ready for their next call-out by 7am.
A spokesperson for the team confirmed the operation was completed smoothly and thanked all involved for their cooperation and swift response.