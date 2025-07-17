Update at 16:39 - the Mountain Road is now open in its entirety
The Isle of Man Constabulary is currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A18 Mountain Road.
As a result, the road has been closed to all southbound traffic between Ramsey and the Bungalow while emergency services attend the scene.
Motorists travelling northbound are advised that they may still use the route, but only with caution.
Officers are asking drivers to follow all signage and instructions at the scene and to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to work safely and efficiently.
No further details have been released at this stage, but police say a further update will be provided in due course.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the constabulary for further information.