A police investigation is underway following a crash involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) that led to the closure of a main road in St John’s for much of Monday morning.
The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 9am on the A3 Curragh Road, between The Hope and Ballacraine, prompting an emergency response and road closure.
The Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team confirmed at approximately 9.30am that engineers had been called to the scene and warned the road would remain shut for several hours.
Drivers were urged to follow a diversion via the Tynwald junction and to be considerate towards residents and fellow motorists when using alternative routes.
Emergency services, including fire crews from Peel and Douglas, were mobilised following reports of the incident.
On arrival, firefighters found that the vehicle's occupant had self-extricated and was receiving precautionary medical attention from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.
Firefighters worked alongside police and engineers from Manx Utilities to secure the vehicle and surrounding area.
Crews remained on site for around two hours, however Police kept the main road shut into the afternoon to ensure the route was clear and safe.
The crash also caused damage to local electricity infrastructure.
Manx Utilities initially warned of a potential six-hour power interruption in the area due to the collision.
However, by 12.15pm, the utility provider confirmed that electric supplies had been restored.
Photos from the scene showed the HGV mounted on the grass verge at The Hope.
The police have confirmed that their investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
A spokesperson said: ‘A single vehicle road traffic collision has occured involving an heavy goods vehicle (HGV).
‘The police investigation aspect of this is ongoing’.