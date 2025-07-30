A row sparked by karaoke at the Saddle Inn has cost two brothers £1,600 in fines and compensation.
The victim said that he’d been assaulted by the two 28-year-olds, outside the pub.
He said they had been interrupting the karaoke inside, so he’d intervened.
Carl McCabe, of Mephan Street, Perth, Australia, was said to have told him: ‘Let’s go outside.’
The victim said that the brothers left, and he waited 10 minutes before going out for a cigarette.
He said that Carl McCabe then ran towards him and tried to hit him, while Ryan McCabe tried to hit and ‘butt’ him, as they cornered him in the parking area.
Members of the public dragged the defendants away.
Ryan McCabe was said to have resisted, kicking out at an officer, but they took evasive action.
When interviewed, both defendants answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
They were both represented by advocate Stephen Wood in court, who entered a basis of plea for Ryan McCabe in which he admitted trying to punch the complainant, but denied any butting.
He also said he hadn’t deliberately tried to kick the officer, but accepted he had struggled.
Mr Wood said Ryan McCabe had apologised for his behaviour following his arrest, and had shook the officer’s hand.
Both men were fined £500 for common assault and ordered to each pay £100 compensation to the victim, plus £125 prosecution costs each.
Ryan McCabe must also pay £400 for resisting arrest.