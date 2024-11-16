A casualty has had to be rescued from the shore after suffering a suspected broken ankle.
The incident happened this evening near Kentraugh, Gansey.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that staff were called out to assist paramedics with the operation.
Firefighters had to use a turn-table ladder to rescue the unnamed casualty from the shore before transporting them to Noble’s hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: ‘Fire crews have just assisted our Paramedic colleagues with the recovery of a casualty with a suspected broken ankle from the shore near Kentraugh, Gansey.
‘The turn table ladder managed to get the cage to within a metre of the casualty and then almost straight into the back of the ambulance for a speedy transfer to hospital.’
No further details about the incident have been issued.