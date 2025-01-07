One casualty needed medical treatment after being rescued by fire crews following a two-vehicle crash in Lonan.
The rush-hour collision on Whitebridge Road, at the junction with King Edward Road, caused huge traffic delays on Monday evening.
The road was closed for around two hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.
One casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene but it is not clear if they needed hospital treatment or whether anyone else was injured as a result of the crash.
Station officer David Cowley, from Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, said: ‘Earlier on Monday evening crews from Douglas were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room, together with police and ambulance, to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision near to the Liverpool Arms.
‘Upon arrival crews assisted one casualty from their vehicle and transferred them to the awaiting ambulance for treatment by our colleagues in the Ambulance Service.
‘We would thank members of the public for their patience as the incident caused considerable tail backs which were managed by the police.’
Station officer Cowley also praised off-duty and former firefighters who helped at the scene.
He said: ‘Additionally, we would like to thank an ex-retained firefighter and an off duty retained firefighter who were on scene and provided valuable assistance prior to the arrival of the on duty emergency services.’