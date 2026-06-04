Don’t forget to pick up your copies of TT News, free inside the Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent over the last two weeks.
Each of the four editions is packed with features, reports and all the latest news.
Editions one and two included all the action from the Pre-TT racing meeting on the Billown Course.
The first issue also looked at the newcomers to the Mountain Course, paid tribute to long-time motorcycle proponent Peter Padgett and rolled back the years to the very first edition of TT News in 1976.
Issue two also delves into the history books, going back 60 years to when the TT and Manx Grand Prix were run back-to-back in the summer as a result of the national seamen’s strike.
There are also tributes to Allan Oversby – who sadly lost his life at the Pre-TT - and former Yamaha works rider Mike Duff.
The third edition features all the action and reaction from the opening race of TT 2026, the six-lap Superbike contest which was won in style by Dean Harrison.
It also includes the fallout from the decision to axe the sidecar races from this year’s meeting because of safety concerns.
On top of that, there’s a review of Phil Wain’s new TT book and a look back to the year when the legendary Geoff Duke was banned from competing.
The fourth edition covers Michael Dunlop’s continued dominance in the Supersport class after he took his overall tally to a staggering 34 TT wins.
That issue also covers the return of BMW icon Helmut Dähne, a unique collection of TT images from every corner and vantage point and a look at how the Senior TT is the pinnacle of true road racing, plus much more.
Digital editions can be bought online at https://www.iomtoday.co.im/subscription/digital_subscriptions, while print subscriptions can be ordered by calling 01624 695623.
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