Atla Accountancy Services Limited has appointed Alex Catlow as a director.
Atla Group chairman Basil Bielich said: ‘Alex has worked with our firm for a number of years, joining us in 2009 as a trainee and has grown through the years into a valuable member of our management team.
‘She has a very close working relationship, as well as a lasting friendship, with her team and we feel Alex will contribute greatly to the growth and success of Atla Group.
‘We are extremely excited about the future.’
The firm supported Ms Carlow as she completed her studies while working full time. She became an ACCA member in 2015 before being promoted to accounts manager in 2017.
‘Her day-to-day role includes managing budgets, monitoring and analysing accounts information, preparing financial statements for a large portfolio of local businesses and individuals, assisting clients and staff with accounting and taxation queries and overseeing the department’s daily operations.
Ms Catlow (pictured right) said: ‘I joined the company 13 years ago and it has been a privilege to be part of the growth and development of a firm that has supported me throughout my career and personal life.
‘This opportunity to join the board of directors represents an exciting next step, and to be taking on this challenge at a time when Atla continues to consolidate its position as one of the most dynamic and competitive firms on the Isle of Man is a fantastic feeling.’