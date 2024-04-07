The cause of a small fire outside the Shoprite Onchan store is currently under investigation.
Talking about Sunday morning’s incident, a statement from the fire and rescue service said: ‘Just after 9 o’clock this morning Douglas crews were called to a fire outside the Shoprite store in Onchan.
‘A number of pallets and packaging were on fire, crews wearing breathing apparatus with two hose reels quickly extinguished the fire.
‘There was no damage to the shop and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.’