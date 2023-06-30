A Netflix documentary about cycling superstar Mark Cavendish is to be released in August.
On the eve of Cav starting his last Tour de France on Saturday, the streaming giant released a trailer on social media depicting the Manx Missile’s future being questioned several years ago.
Narrated by infamous former cyclist Lance Armstrong, the 52-second clip shows the aftermath of a stage from during his time with Team Dimension Data in which he was beaten to the line, resulting in doubts being raised about his career.
The documentary, entitled Mark Cavendish: Never Enough, details the highs and lows as it follows the sprinter from the 2016 Tour de France where he won four stages before going on to claim a silver medal at the Olympics, through to the 2021 edition of Le Tour when the Manxman produced a fairytale comeback to win another four to equal the stage win record set by the legendary Eddy Merckx.
The film will be released on Netflix on August 2.
Cav lines up for the Tour de France for the final time this Saturday, hoping to break the record for stage wins in the history of cycling’s most prestigious event.
