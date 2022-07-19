Cavendish and Kinley to be Isle of Man’s flag bearers at Commonwealth Games

Tuesday 19th July 2022 2:48 pm
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 26/06/2022 - British Cycling - National Road Championships - Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland - Mark Cavendish of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team celebrates winning the Elite Men's Road Race.
Mark Cavendish celebrates his second British title (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com )

Cycling superstar Mark Cavendish and swimmer Laura Kinley will be the Isle of Man’s flag bearers at next Thursday’s Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Laura will be competing at her third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

Laura Kinley
Laura Kinley (ICGA ) (ICGA)

Tour de France star Mark is a Commonwealth Games gold medalist having won the 20km scratch race at Melbourne 2006. The Laxey man is also representing Team Isle of Man at his third Commonwealth Games and will be competing in the men’s road race on Sunday, August 7.

Mark Cavendish
