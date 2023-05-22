Mark Cavendish has confirmed he will retire at the end of the 2023 professional cycling season.
Speculation had been rife over the weekend that the Manx Missile would call time on his career, especially after arranging a press conference for Monday’s rest day at the Giro d’Italia.
The Manxman, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, told the assembled press: ‘I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometre of this race so far, so I feel it’s the perfect time to say it’s my final Giro d’Italia and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist.’
