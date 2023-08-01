The Netflix documentary about Mark Cavendish will be released on the streaming platform tomorrow (Wednesday).
The film, entitled Mark Cavendish: Never Enough, details the highs and lows as it follows the sprinter from the 2016 Tour de France where he won four stages before going on to claim a silver medal at the Olympics, through to the 2021 edition of Le Tour when the Manxman produced a fairytale comeback to win another four to equal the stage win record set by the legendary Eddy Merckx.
Netflix describes the documentary as follows: ‘With exclusive access to Mark, his wife Peta, his team-mates and his coaches, the film charts the rise, fall and resurrection of a genuine sporting great and the wiliest, most effective, and most exciting cyclist ever.
‘At the end of 2016, Mark required just four stage wins to equal the great Eddy Merckx’s 41-year-old record of 34 stage wins and cement his legacy. He got five agonising years of injury, illness and depression instead.
‘His performance in the 2021 Tour de France shocked the world. Raw, honest and revelatory, Mark Cavendish: Never Enough is an uplifting profile in resilience and self-belief that reveals the inside story of one of the most inspiring and unexpected comebacks in sporting history.’
The film is released at 8am on Wednesday.