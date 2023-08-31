Have you got a community initiative that you would like to celebrate?
Why not enter the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence Community Initiative of the Year Award?
it’s a great way to let the whole island know what you have achieved.
The charity, which needs to raise £5.5 million every year to provide their full range of services, was faced with a big hole in its finances following the Covid pandemic, which effectively closed down all its fundraising events and its shops.
The charity came up with the Big Splash campaign, the biggest community art project the island has ever seen as their pod of friendly dolphins and dolphin calves was dotted along family friendly trails around the island.
Accepting the award, Anne-Marie Cryer said: ‘The whole impetus behind Big Splash was to fundraise for Hospice after a very challenging few years and everybody in the Isle of Man community have gone above and beyond and helped us in every way. It’s been a huge community engagement after such a long lockdown.’
Could you be a winner?
This category is open to social or charitable enterprises, public sector organisations, non-profit, heritage or environmental campaigns. It will recognise pioneering organisations and teams that have led an initiative or campaign to develop and deliver awareness and services within communities to meet local needs.
This may range from fundraising, awareness raising, addressing social needs to initiatives to educate and uplift youth, or support marginalised groups or people.
The winning organisation must have positively impacted the community or improved the lives of those on the island.
The judges will be looking for entries which demonstrate:
*Wide-reaching engagement with the community
*Partnerships or collaborations established to drive the initiative
*Future impact or ambition for the initiative
How to enter:
In all, there are 16 award categories at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, offering opportunities for businesses of all sizes, charities, public sector teams and individuals. There are awards for those involved with everything from local food and drink, the community and culture, to digital innovation, customer service and teams working together.
For more information and to enter online, visit www.afe.im