Hundreds braved drizzly skies and brisk winds on Saturday for one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the Isle of Man’s sporting calendar - the annual World Championship Viking Longboat Races in Peel.
First held in 1963, this year’s event was hailed as one of the best yet, drawing more than 600 participants across 62 teams who took to Peel Harbour in large Viking-style boats for a series of fast-paced sprint races.
Racing began at 12pm with crews of ten working in unison to power the boats forward using 11-foot oars across a 400-metre course.
While the weather offered a few damp challenges, organisers said spirits remained high throughout.
The event, sponsored by International Financial Group Limited (IFGL), which has supported the races for more than 25 years, also raised money for Manx charities.
IFGL donates to the chosen causes of each of the winning teams, and this year’s total of £3,600 pushes the organisation’s overall charitable contribution to over £65,000.
This year’s top crews included Men’s winners Gold (supporting Hospice Isle of Man), Ladies’ champions Viqueens (Great North Air Ambulance), and the Mixed category victors Raven Raiders (Ward 7 Stroke Ward at Noble’s Hospital), each securing £600 for their nominated charities.
To thank IFGL for their longstanding support, Sudha Thakur of IFGL was presented with a framed artwork titled The Age of the Sea Kings by Manx artist Juan Moore, courtesy of Isle of Man Post Office.
The event saw road closures in Peel throughout Saturday around the area of Weather Glass Corner and The Tongue.
There was no stalls or events taking place as part of the day, with race organisers recommending spectators visit the number of local pubs and food vendors in the town.
Many made the short trip to the Peveril to raise a glass and celebrate another successful Peel tradition.