Tracy Connor, a gardener at Hospice Isle of Man, has been named the recipient of the Ancillary Worker Award at the 2025 Palliative and End of Life Care Awards.
The award recognises individuals in the British Isles who provide exceptional support services that contribute to creating a therapeutic environment for those receiving palliative and end-of-life care.
Ms Connor was honoured for her contribution to the hospice’s gardens, which have been noted for providing a ‘peaceful and restorative’ space for patients, families, and staff.
Speaking about her win, Tracy said: ‘I’m completely honoured and privileged to have won The Ancillary Worker Award.
‘I absolutely love my job, and honestly, our garden wouldn’t look like it does without the incredible hard work of our volunteers.
‘It’s extra special to receive kind donations from various beneficiaries and those extra gifts have made such a huge difference in making sure our gardens look beautiful for our patients and their families.
‘A heartfelt thank you to Vanessa Smith and Sarah Falconer for nominating me, and to John Knight for supporting me every step of the way.
‘I’m so grateful to Anne Shorrock, a fabulous boss, and to my amazing team – I love working at Hospice.’
Hospice Isle of Man acknowledged the recognition as a reflection of Ms Connor’s dedication to maintaining a calming outdoor setting that complements the hospice’s holistic approach to care.
‘We are incredibly proud of Tracy,’ said Anne Shorrock, head of people, culture and support services.
‘Her love for what she does shines through every inch of our gardens, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of her extraordinary impact on Hospice life.’