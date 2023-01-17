The Mountain Road and several of its shoulder roads will remain closed overnight.
Temporary closure orders have been extended on the following roads:
A18 Mountain Road (Ramsey to Creg Ny Baa)
A14 Tholt Y Will Road
B10 Beinney Phott Road (Brandywell Cottage to Mountain Road)
Creg Ny Baa Back Road (Creg Ny Baa to Lonan Church Rd).
These orders are in place until 4.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday).
A DoI spokesperson added: 'The status of each of the roads will be reviewed tomorrow.
'Our gritting teams will be out this evening and again from early tomorrow morning and will focus on the main arterial routes before extending coverage to other roads.'