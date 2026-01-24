The distinct concrete wings symbol on the façade of the Isle of Man Airport building have vanished.
It is not clear if the wings fell off or were taken down but the airport had admitted their disappearance was ‘an unscheduled departure’.
However, the airport has moved to play down the issue, saying there were no injuries and ‘no drama’ and confirmed they will be back soon.
Posting on social media, the airport said: ‘Sharp-eyed visitors may notice our iconic concrete wings have decided to take an unscheduled departure from the front of the terminal.
‘No injuries, no drama - just a reminder that even well-loved landmarks occasionally need a little TLC.
‘We’ll be looking into getting them restored and back where they belong as soon as possible. The airport’s future remains very much focused, stable, and forward-looking.’
The final comment seems to be a riposte following the recent criticism over the way the airport has been run, particularly air traffic control.
