Two Isle of Man Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled and two more are at risk due to the strong winds.
The Manxman sailed from Douglas to Liverpool on Saturday morning but the return sailing at 2pm has been cancelled. The sailing from Douglas to Heysham at 7.15pm on Saturday evening has also been cancelled.
The Steam Packet says: ‘Due to the forecast adverse weather these sailings has been cancelled.’
Meanwhile, two further sailings on Sunday are also at risk due to the weather conditions.
The 1.45am sailing from Heysham to Douglas and the 8am sailing from Douglas to Liverpool are both at risk due to the weather.
The Steam Packet says: ‘Due to the forecast adverse weather these sailings are subject to possible disruption / cancellation.
‘To give these sailings every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master by 5pm on Saturday.
‘Passengers may amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively you can contact our reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.’
