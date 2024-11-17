Met Office forecasters at Ronaldsway say the weather could take a turn tomorrow, bringing rain and sleet to parts of the island from Monday afternoon.
A weather warning could be issued if forecasted conditions deteriorate, forecasters have said.
A spokesperson for the Met Office at Ronaldsway said that Monday will see ‘strong winds, coastal overtopping around time of high tide [and a] slight accumulations of snow over hills.
‘If needed a warning will be issued tomorrow morning.’
UK WEATHER
A number of British news outlets have reported that temperatures are set to plummet across next week with a chance of snow in parts.
But Simon King, a lead weather presenter with the BBC, said although it was difficult to predict so far in advance with any certainty that it will snow, there are some ‘convincing signals’ that colder Arctic air would arrive in the UK today (Sunday).
As a result, temperatures are set to fall below the seasonal average.
However, he did say that given the prevailing conditions, it was reasonable to assume some wintry showers across Scotland and northern England
‘And into Monday morning there could be a widespread ground frost as temperatures fall close to freezing,’ he said.