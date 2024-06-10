There is an opportunity to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in New Zealand later this year.
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) of the Isle of Man is looking to fund one person to attend the 12th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) between September 2 and 5.
CYP is an annual event that is held in a different Commonwealth region each year.
Up to 66 young people from across the Commonwealth will experience various aspects of parliamentary democracy.
A spokesperson from the office of the Clerk of Tynwald said: ‘If you are aged 18-29 (at the time of the event), confident and articulate, with an interest in the Commonwealth and political affairs, and would be interested in being nominated; please apply by email setting out in no more than 200 words: (a) how you would benefit from the experience; and (b) how the Isle of Man would benefit from your attendance at the event.
‘All emails must be received before 5pm on Thursday, June 20.
Note that depending on travel dates the successful applicant will need to be available between September 1-7, and be willing and able to travel to New Zealand, which will require at least six months before the expiration of a valid passport.
There are no visa requirements for UK or Isle of Man passport holders.
Applications are also open for the paid parliamentary internship in the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald.
Tynwald has been offering a 12-month parliamentary internship programme since 2014.
The intern position provides an individual with the opportunity to gain meaningful experience of the full range of activities and services undertaken in a small modern parliament.
The role has proved attractive to younger people in the past, but there is no age limit and applications are welcome from people of any age.
Applications are now open until the closing date on July 9. The full job description and details on how to apply are online at https://www.tynwald.org.im/recruitment